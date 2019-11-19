Activists Aim to Change NC Law Allowing People to Do Anything They Want to Opossums for 5 Days Each Year

By Associated Press
3:04 PM EST

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called “opossum dropping.”

The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year’s Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years.

Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2018. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year.

The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it’s continuing its legislative efforts.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE