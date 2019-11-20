Here Are the 2020 Grammy Award Nominations

By Mahita Gajanan
8:59 AM EST

Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.

The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.

See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.

Album of the Year

I, I
Bon Iver

NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!
Lana del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.

7
Lil Nas X

Related Stories

CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

HEY MA
Bon Iver

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

HARD PLACE
H.E.R.

TALK
Khalid

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone

Song of the Year

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER
Taylor Swift

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALíA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Best Pop Solo Performance

SPIRIT
Beyoncé

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

You're Gonna Tell Your Kids About These Comically Misleading Memes That Are Rewriting History Forever
2

Pompeo Looking for Exit to Run for Senate: Sources
3

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
4

Artificial Intelligence Could Help Solve America's Impending Mental Health Crisis

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE