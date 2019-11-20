Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.
The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.
See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.
Album of the Year
I, I
Bon Iver
NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!
Lana del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
7
Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
HEY MA
Bon Iver
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
TALK
Khalid
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone
Song of the Year
ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LOVER
Taylor Swift
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)
SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALíA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA
Best Pop Solo Performance
SPIRIT
Beyoncé
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift