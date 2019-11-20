Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.

The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.

See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.

Album of the Year

I, I

Bon Iver

NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!

Lana del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

7

Lil Nas X

CUZ I LOVE YOU

Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

HEY MA

Bon Iver

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

HARD PLACE

H.E.R.

TALK

Khalid

OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

SUNFLOWER

Post Malone

Song of the Year

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE

Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER

Taylor Swift

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL

Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS

Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALíA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Best Pop Solo Performance

SPIRIT

Beyoncé

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.