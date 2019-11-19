2 Jail Guards Charged in Connection With Jeffrey Epstein's Apparent Suicide

Two federal correctional officers have been charged with falsifying records in relation to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide at a Manhattan jail in August.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of making false statements in jail logs to show they checked on Epstein and other detainees when they did not, according to an indictment filed Tuesday by federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged, the defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10 around 6:30 a.m. while he awaited trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. New York City’s medical examiner ruled that Epstein died by suicide. However, numerous conspiracy theories have thrived in the wake of the circumstances of Epstein’s death. A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother suggested that the fatal injury could be consistent with being strangled.

The death also raised questions about how such a high-profile detainee could taken his life in such a restrictive facility where inmates are supposed to be closely monitored.

Numerous high-profile men, notably President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the U.K. associated with Epstein. All have denied they knew about allegations that he was trafficking and abusing girls as young as 14.

According to Tuesday’s indictment, the two guards allegedly “repeatedly failed to complete mandated counts of prisoners under their watch” in the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s special housing unit. Instead, Noel, 31 and Thomas, 41, allegedly “sat at their desk, browsed the internet, and moved around the common area” of the detention facility. Prosecutors said that in an attempt to hide their mistakes, they allegedly “repeatedly signed false certifications attesting to having conducted multiple counts of inmates that they did not do.”

Per the indictment, as a result of these “false statements,” the facility mistakenly believed that prisoners in the special housing unit were being regularly monitored, even though “no correctional officer conducted any count or round” of the unit from about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 until about 6:30 a.m. the next morning—at which time the guards found Epstein’s body.

The two guards were both working overtime as a result of staffing shortages when Epstein was found in his cell, the Associated Press previously reported.

