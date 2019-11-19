Who Is Tom Hanks? People Have Feelings About These Jeopardy! Contestants Who Apparently Did Not Know.

Tom Hanks attends "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on November 17, 2019 in New York City.
Dominik Bindl—FilmMagic
By Rachel E. Greenspan
10:54 AM EST

Three Jeopardy! contestants apparently didn’t recognize Tom Hanks and the internet had no choice but to react accordingly.

During Monday night’s episode, Alex Trebek showed a clip from the upcoming movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which hits theaters nationwide this Friday, and is based on a 1998 Esquire profile of Fred Rogers by Tom Junod.

The $200 “biopics” question was simple enough: “In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, beloved children’s TV host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor.”

And yet Andrew Thomson, Beverly Randez and Kevin Jones all didn’t know the answer. Randez made an attempt, but Trebek said it was too late.

 

Related Stories

As of Tuesday morning, more than 172,000 people have viewed the now-viral video on Twitter. Many are quite alarmed that contestants didn’t recognize the star of such famous films as Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Big and Sleepless in Seattle.

Perhaps the key to winning Jeopardy! is simpler than we once thought.

But there might be hope for Hanks devotees. A jeopardy fan account reported on Twitter that the lights signaling it’s time to answer never turned on for the contestants, so it was (hopefully) all a mistake.

 

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
2

November's Democratic Debate: Everything to Know
3

Pro-Russia Politicians in Ukraine Back Trump’s Calls for Probe
4

This Perfectly Timed Mini Dog Photo Produced the Most Successful Fail

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE