Who Is Tom Hanks? People Have Feelings About These Jeopardy! Contestants Who Apparently Did Not Know.

Three Jeopardy! contestants apparently didn’t recognize Tom Hanks and the internet had no choice but to react accordingly.
During Monday night’s episode, Alex Trebek showed a clip from the upcoming movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which hits theaters nationwide this Friday, and is based on a 1998 Esquire profile of Fred Rogers by Tom Junod.
The $200 “biopics” question was simple enough: “In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, beloved children’s TV host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor.”
And yet Andrew Thomson, Beverly Randez and Kevin Jones all didn’t know the answer. Randez made an attempt, but Trebek said it was too late.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 172,000 people have viewed the now-viral video on Twitter. Many are quite alarmed that contestants didn’t recognize the star of such famous films as Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Big and Sleepless in Seattle.
Perhaps the key to winning Jeopardy! is simpler than we once thought.
But there might be hope for Hanks devotees. A jeopardy fan account reported on Twitter that the lights signaling it’s time to answer never turned on for the contestants, so it was (hopefully) all a mistake.