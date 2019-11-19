They say cats have nine lives, but journalist Kate Gray, who tweets as @hownottodraw, recently shared a photo of one cat’s bid for immortality.

Gray shared a photo of a tiny little detail she noticed on her apartment building—a tiny little cat paw print baked into the brick used to construct her home. “[P]ermanent small bean vibes in this house,” Gray tweeted, seemingly viewing the presence of the prints as a good omen (which clearly they are).

The paw print is reminiscent of those keepsake hand print art projects that many kindergartners bring home from school as a present for their parents. This most likely impromptu version serves as a permanent reminder that at least one life that this cat has lived will never, ever forgotten and it didn’t even need to star in the musical Cats to achieve that notoriety.

After the photo was shared on Twitter, other users shared their own thoughts on the cat’s blessing upon the house and sharing their own cats’ bids for eternal recognition:

Contact us at editors@time.com.