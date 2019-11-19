Everlasting Cat Will Never Be Forgotten Thanks to All of the Marks It Left On A Wall

By Melissa Locker
10:27 AM EST

They say cats have nine lives, but journalist Kate Gray, who tweets as @hownottodraw, recently shared a photo of one cat’s bid for immortality.

Gray shared a photo of a tiny little detail she noticed on her apartment building—a tiny little cat paw print baked into the brick used to construct her home. “[P]ermanent small bean vibes in this house,” Gray tweeted, seemingly viewing the presence of the prints as a good omen (which clearly they are).

The paw print is reminiscent of those keepsake hand print art projects that many kindergartners bring home from school as a present for their parents. This most likely impromptu version serves as a permanent reminder that at least one life that this cat has lived will never, ever forgotten and it didn’t even need to star in the musical Cats to achieve that notoriety.

Related Stories

After the photo was shared on Twitter, other users shared their own thoughts on the cat’s blessing upon the house and sharing their own cats’ bids for eternal recognition:

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
2

November's Democratic Debate: Everything to Know
3

Pro-Russia Politicians in Ukraine Back Trump’s Calls for Probe
4

This Perfectly Timed Mini Dog Photo Produced the Most Successful Fail

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE