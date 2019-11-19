Arizona Man to Plead Guilty to Illegally Making Ammunition Bought by Las Vegas Shooter

In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Douglas Haig, left, the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman, and his wife, Dori, leave the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye—AP
By Associated Press
10:49 AM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — An Arizona man is due to plead guilty to illegally manufacturing tracer and armor-piercing bullets found in a high-rise hotel suite where a gunman took aim before the Las Vegas Strip massacre two years ago.

Douglas Haig isn’t accused of a direct role in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an open-air music festival. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Haig is a 57-year-old aerospace engineer who used to reload bullets at home in Mesa, Arizona, and sell them at gun shows.

His plea expected Tuesday will avoid a trial and mean he can’t possess guns or ammunition.

Defense attorney Marc Victor maintained that Haig couldn’t get a fair trial before a jury in trauma-scarred Las Vegas.

