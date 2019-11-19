Officials to Give Firsthand Accounts of Trump's Ukraine Call at Impeachment Hearings: Live Updates

The second week of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will begin on Tuesday with several officials who directly listened in on his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Four witnesses will testify on Tuesday about Trump’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. In the morning, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, special advisor for Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence, will answer questions. Former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Timothy Morrison, a former NSC official in charge of Russia and Europe policy, will testify in the afternoon.

Williams, Vindman and Morrison were all on the July 25th call where Trump told Zelensky “I would like you to do us a favor,” referring to his request to have Ukrainian officials investigate Joe Biden, one of his chief political rivals. That call is now at the heart of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused the power of his office for his own political gain.

All three expressed varying levels of concern about the call, with Morrison and Vindman alerting their superiors. In his closed-door testimony, Vindman also recounted that he witnessed efforts by the National Security Council’s lawyer John Eisenberg to bury records of the call in a highly classified system. He told lawmakers that Eisenberg told him not to discuss his serious concerns with the call with anyone.

Williams also told investigators that notes she took at the time of the call revealed that Trump mentioned Burisma — the gas company that employed Biden’s son Hunter as a board member — even though the rough transcript of the call released by the White House did not mention the company.

Democratic officials working on the inquiry who briefed reporters on Monday described Morrison and Williams as “Republican’s Republicans,” a clear attempt to highlight that concerns about the call transcended partisan politics.

TIME reporters will be in the room and watching the testimony. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

