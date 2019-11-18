Sara Lee Was Not Prepared for That Harry Styles SNL Sketch and This Is Their Response

Over the weekend, Harry Styles and the cast of Saturday Night Live used beloved bread products brand Sara Lee as the subject of a salacious skit that imagined would it be like if an excited Styles was the brand’s social media coordinator.

In the hilarious sketch, cast members Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang talk to Styles about accidentally using the fictional Sara Lee Instagram account instead of his personal account to post thirsty, emoji-laden comments below celebrity Instagrams and to reflect on lovelorn trysts and matters of the heart.

Following the sketch’s debut, fans wasted no time in taking the risqué comments and captions from SNL and using them on the actual Sara Lee account in real time, flooding the comment section with comments like “WRECK ME DADDY,” “DESTROY ME, KNG,” and a plethora of eggplant emojis. At one point, Slate reported that Sara Lee was receiving so much engagement on their social media accounts, that they turned off commenting on their Instagram completely, provoking a response from Yang.

Now, however, the comments are back on and Sara Lees’ parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a statement that they’d very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

“We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand,” a statement to the New York Post and Slate read. “But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

Watch the full SNL Sara Lee sketch below.

