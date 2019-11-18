Wisconsin Girl Whose Love of Dogs Inspired Thousands Dies at Age 8

In this March 9, 2019 photo provided by the Hartford Police Department, Emma Mertens from Hartland, Wis., left, is visited by several K9 law enforcement officers and their dogs at her home in Hartford.
Nathanial Dorn—AP
By Associated Press
10:07 AM EST

(HARTLAND, Wis.) — A Wisconsin girl with an inoperable brain tumor who received tens of thousands of pictures of her favorite animal from strangers has died at age 8.

Emma Mertens loved dogs. So, after she was diagnosed in January family and friends sent photos of their dogs to the Hartland girl. And after some social media posts, the photos, letters and gifts from around the world started pouring in to Emma.

In March, 40 police dogs and their handlers from around Wisconsin paid a special visit to Emma at her home.

Emma’s parents asked well-wishers to support her foundation at emmalovesdogs.org and in September it made its first gift — a protective vest for the Racine County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer, Stax.

Her family says Emma died Sunday.

