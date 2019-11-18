Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

We’re only two episodes in to The Mandalorian and there’s already a case to be made for adding “baby Yoda” to the list of the best Star Wars characters of all time — or at least the most adorable.

We first met baby Yoda, the nickname fans promptly coined for the baby of Yoda’s species introduced in the closing minutes of the first episode, when the titular Mandalorian (played by Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal) discovered he was the target that Werner Herzog’s unnamed character had hired him to collect as his next bounty. And boy were we instantly smitten — just like the Mandalorian himself seemed to be.

At 50 years old, baby Yoda is still just that — a baby — which helps explain how original Yoda lived to the ripe old age of 900 and was still slinging X-wings around on Dagobah just a few years before his death. But what exactly is it about the big-eared, slow-aging alien baby that has people ready to, as they’ve put it, die for him. Let’s discuss.

There’s no escape from baby Yoda fever

Who wants a regular old baby when you could have a baby Yoda to devote your life to? No one that’s who.

Those giant ears though

Baby Yoda’s big pointy ears are the galaxy far, far away equivalent of puppy paws. You can’t get enough of looking at how adorably disproportionate they are and you never will.

He’s a musical inspiration

There’s apparently no song that can’t be improved by substituting “baby Yoda” in for some of the original lyrics.

He has a tiny, hovering crib

Baby Yoda’s floating crib pod is the mode of transportation we all never knew we needed until now.

And last but not least, he can already use the Force

If you weren’t already head over heels for him, there was no going back once baby Yoda used the Force to save the Mandalorian from death by space rhino.

