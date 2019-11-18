In Rare Public Appearance, Christine Blasey Ford Says She Was Prepared to Be 'Dismissed' for Coming Forward

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford speaks onstage during ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:56 AM EST

(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — In a rare public appearance to pick up an award, the woman who accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she had a responsibility to come forward, NBC News reports.

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, spoke Sunday after she accepted the Rodger Baldwin Courage Award from the ACLU of Southern California in Beverly Hills.

She said: “When I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen. I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed.”

Blasey Ford testified in September 2018 during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a gathering of teenagers in suburban Maryland in 1982.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE