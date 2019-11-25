Take a deep breath: Black Friday, Nov. 29, is nearly here. (With Cyber Monday following shortly afterwards on Dec. 2.) And, because there are just over three short weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, even those who are traditionally tardy in putting their holiday gift wish lists together will have likely come up with a few ideas in time for the retail — and e-tail — extravaganza.
To help shoppers maximize out their purchasing power without, well, maxing out their credit cards, many big box retailers are rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. Some of these special offers are available now; others will go live on Black Friday and through the weekend. So if you’re hoping to load up on iPads, Air Pods, Pixel 4s, and Fitbits: now(-ish) is the time.
Here are some of the best deals from Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more, set to tempt tech-savvy customers with discounts on everything from gaming systems to smart home gadgets to new laptops, smartwatches, and tablets.
Amazon
- Amazon Echo (second generation) for $59.99 (Save $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) for $22 (Save $27.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (Save $40)
If you want to nab something better than your average smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Show 5 might well fit the bill. The mini smart display can show you anything from live TV and song lyrics to the view from your front door’s smart camera.
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote for $24.99 (Save $25)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $234.99 (Save $15)
Improving on AirPods is no easy feat, but Apple’s done it with the new in-ear, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro. The truly wireless earbuds — wireless charging case included — still fit in your pocket easily, and new features like transparency mode keep you aware of your environment by mixing the noise around you with whatever you’re listening to.
- Bose Home Speaker 500 for $299 (Save $100)
- Epson Workforce ES-50 portable document scanner for $79.99 (Save $40)
- Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for $84.99 (Save $45)
- Netgear Nighthawk cable modem (2000Mbps) for $179.99 (Save $50)
- Razer Seiren Elite USB streaming microphone for $169.99 (Save $30)
- Sony VPL-HW45ES home theater projector for $1,798 (Save $201.98)
- Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-canceling headphones for $148 (Save $100)
B&H
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2020 for $89.99 (Save $60)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Body with accessory kit for $2,499 (Save $606)
- Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop for $1,229 (Save $370)
- Panasonic Lumix GH5 body with accessory kit for $1,297.99 (Save $700)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $999.99 (Save $200)
Samsung’s stellar Galaxy Note 10+ is a workhorse of a smartphone with an impressive camera to match. An upgraded S-Pen with gesture controls means you can use that stylus for more than just note-taking or snapping a picture, too.
Best Buy
- Apple Airpods with wireless charging case for $164.99 (Save $35)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR with two lenses for $699 (Save $500)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ wireless headphones for $89.99 (Save $110)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop for $899.99 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $849 (Save $350)
- Samsung 7.1.4-Channel 512W Soundbar System with 8″ Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for $1399.98 (Save $300)
- Samsung Q900 65″ 8K TV for $2,999.99 (save $500)
- Sony X800G 55-In. LED Smart 4K TV with HDR for $499.99 (Save $300)
Costco
- 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air for $999.99 (Save $200)
- Bose noise-cancelling headphones for $269.99 (Save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 3 bundle for $89.99 (Save $50)
- Google Nest Video Doorbell with six-month subscription for $169.99 (Save $59)
- Microsoft Surface Go bundle with Type Cover for $399.99 (Save $100)
- Nikon D3500 DSLR camera 2-lens bundle for $399.99 (Save $100)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with 1 year of Protect Plus for $129.99 (Save $60)
- Sonos Beam soundbar for $299.99 (Save $70)
If you’re relying on your TV’s terrible speakers, it’s time to make a change. Sonos’ Beam is a soundbar with some built-in smarts, and supports voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and smart speaker standards like AirPlay 2.
- 70-inch Vizio Class V Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV for $599.99 (Save $100)
(Note that some of these deals are online only and may only be available to Costco members.)
Gamestop
- PlayStation 4 with 3-Game Bundle for $199 (Save $100, Includes God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro for $299 (Save $100, includes $25 Gift Coupon)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Console Bundle for $199 (Save $100)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller for $59 (Save $10)
Target
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $179.99 (Save $50)
- Fossil Sport Smartwatch for $165 (Save $110)
- Google Home, for $79 (Save $20)
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $99.99 (Save $100)
- JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds for $74.99 (Save $75)
- Nikon D3500 Camera bundle with bag for $399.99 (Save $450)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite PC Gaming Mouse for $48.99 (Save $21)
- Roku Streaming Stick + for $29.99 (Save $20)
Want to add some smarts to your dumb TV? Roku’s Streaming Stick+ puts the Roku experience at your fingertips without adding another eyesore to your living room. Stream live TV, use apps like Netflix and Disney+, and put that 4K TV to good use.
- TCL 65-inch Roku 4K TV for $479.99 (Save $270)
- Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker for $39.99 (Save $37)
Walmart
- Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine for $169.99 (Save $130)
- Google Home Mini for $25 (Save $24.99)
- Google Nest Hub for $99 (Save $50)
Google’s Nest Hub smart display puts your digital life on its 7-inch screen, and lets you chat with Google Assistant to control the lights, watch some YouTube videos, or call your mom.
- Oculus Go Virtual Reality 32GB Headset for $149 (Save $50)
- Vizio 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $248 (Save $180)
This post will be updated as further deals become available. Prices may change depending on retailers’ availability.