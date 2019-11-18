Hong Kong Police Storm University Occupied by Protesters

Police cracked down on Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University Monday after a days-long siege on the protester-occupied campus spawned some of the most violent confrontations since the anti-government demonstrations began six months ago.

Following protracted fighting, several protesters attempted to flee the campus and avoid arrest Monday morning, but were driven back by a barrage of tear gas.

Dozens of people were arrested as clashes broke out nearby the university, including several who were seen detained outside a high-end hotel in the city’s tourist district Tsim Sha Tsui.

An unknown number of students remain hunkered behind the walls of Polytechnic University, which police are not allowing press to access.

As fears of a bloody showdown mount, Hong Kong’s courts granted protesters a major victory Monday, striking down a controversial face mask ban that the government had enacted in October. The High Court found the ban on face coverings at all public gatherings a violation of the territory’s mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

Imposed under colonial-era emergency regulations that the government had invoked in hopes of quelling the months-long unrest, the ban instead inflamed public anger and prompted more clashes.

The court’s decision was greeted with cheers on the streets.

“It shows that what the government is doing may not be legal and right, they just want us to feel afraid,” says Billy, 35, a white collar worker who came out to Hong Hom to show his support for protesters trapped inside Polytechnic.

Many family members and friends convened on a footbridge that leads into the campus. Unable to get inside, they hope their sheer presence will send a message to the phalanx of officers gathered nearby. On social media channels used by protesters, calls circulated for allies to come and help however they can.

“My sister is inside,” says Joy, a 29-year-old officer worker who joined the other relatives on the footbridge. “I don’t know what to do. I know I can’t help her get out but I want to be closer to her. My mother is quite worried but I told her to stay home.”

In the city’s central business district as well as in Tsim Sha Tsui, protesters returned to the streets at lunchtime chanting “Save PolyU.”

Protesters have been barricaded inside the fortress-like campus, stockpiling Molotov cocktails and other weapons, since last week after an escalation in the unrest prompted students to hole up in several universities.

A standoff culminated Sunday as the police attempts to enter the campus were met with fierce resistance.

Officers surrounded the university and warned that anyone choosing to remain in the area could be charged with rioting. If met with further attacks, the police threatened they could use live ammunition. At least three people have been shot with live rounds since the demonstrations began.

Undeterred, protesters continued to counter the volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets with gasoline bombs, slingshots and bows and arrows. Clashes went on throughout the night as scores—potentially hundreds—of protesters repelled police advances, including an attempt to get through with an armored vehicle. Smoke billowed above the grounds as barricades were set ablaze. One police officer was stuck in the leg with an arrow, while students said some protesters suffered hypothermia after they were doused by water canons in the night.

As dawn broke, riot police breached the main entrance, reportedly making some arrests. But fiery explosions seen on livefeeds appeared to push the officers back again, at least temporarily.

The Polytechnic University campus, on the end of the Kowloon peninsula, adjoins the the Cross Harbour Tunnel—a vital artery that connects the city’s most populous urban area with the banking and commercial districts of Hong Kong Island. Protesters have forced the tunnel’s closure for days by erecting burning barricades across the tunnel approach roads, razing toll booths and hurling objects from a footbridge that leads from the campus across the toll plaza.

The pitched battles at the university and the looming threat of live rounds mark a sharp escalation in the protests, which started out with peaceful marches in June. The movement has increasingly turned more violent as police attempts to quell the unrest drive more protesters into adopting radical tactics.

Galvanized by the death of a student who fell during demonstrations earlier this month, protesters have shifted from the standard fare of weekend rallies to instead holding daily strikes that have snarled traffic and prompted schools to cancel classes for over a week.

University students, who are at the front lines of the movement, occupied five university campuses last week, fortifying the entrances and seizing the surrounding transport routes. But while the other campuses emptied over the weekend, a hardline knot of protesters filtered into Polytechnic, preparing for a fight.

Police have appealed to those inside to “drop their weapons,” remove their masks and leave in orderly manner. But many are wary of arrest.

In a post circulating on the Telegram social media channels used by protesters, some claiming to be inside the campus have vowed not to surrender.

“Us students will remain until the very last moment,” the post says, before adding, “We would rather die if we don’t have freedom.”

—With reporting by Amy Gunia, Hillary Leung, Abhishyant Kidangoor and Aria Chen / Hong Kong

