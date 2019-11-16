At Least 3 Injured in Shooting at High School Football Game in New Jersey, Authorities Say

At least two people were injured at a shooting at a high school football game Friday night in Pleasantville, N.J., according to authorities.

Police said a 27-year-old male who is in stable condition and a 10-year-old who is in critical condition, were among the injured. A 15-year-old also experienced a “graze wound” and has been treated and released from the hospital, per authorities.

At a press conference Friday night, authorities said they had recovered “a lot of evidence” and one firearm at the scene.

On Saturday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced that five men have been charged in connection with the shooting.

A 31-year-old man named Alvin Wyatt from Atlantic City, N.J., has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons in connection to the shooting. Four other men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon: Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27–all from Atlantic City— and Vance Golden, 26, from Pleasantville.

“After the shootings the four men fled in a vehicle from the Absecon police department into Atlantic City. One of the passengers threw a gun out of the vehicle while entering Atlantic City,” authorities said in a statement.

“It really hurts down to our hearts,” Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. told reporters Friday night. “But I just want everybody to know that we are going… to get to the bottom of this.”

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:29 p.m. The game was between Camden and Pleasantville high school, and Camden Schools confirmed on Twitter that no Camden High students were injured.

In a video posted by Jersey Sports Zone, which covers New Jersey high school sports, people can be seen running and laying flat as to avoid the bullets. Jersey Sports Zone reports that six shots were fired on the Pleasantville side of the game.

Breaking News: There was a shooting in the 3rd quarter of the Camden/Pleasantville state playoff football game. JSZ’s Mike Frankel was there. 6 shots fired in the stands on Pleasantville side. More to come on Jersey Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/XMWKwJLrg8 — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) November 16, 2019

“I heard the gunshots. We started all running for this fence right here, just jumped through the fence and just tried to run inside the gym, 17-year-old Pleasantville football player Ernest Howard told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office and the Pleasantville Police Department are investigating, according to authorities.

