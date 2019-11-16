At Least 2 Injured in Shooting at High School Football Game in New Jersey, Authorities Say

By Madeleine Carlisle
10:58 AM EST

At least two people were injured at a shooting at a high school football game Friday night in Pleasantville, N.J., according to authorities.

At a press conference Friday night, police said the two victims were “seriously injured” and included “one young juvenile and one adult male.” Their names have not been released to the public.

Authorities said they are not prepared to released information on potential suspects but had recovered “a lot of evidence” and one firearm at the scene.

“It really hurts down to our hearts,” Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. told reporters. “But I just want everybody to know that we are going… to get to the bottom of this.”

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:29 p.m. The game was between Camden and Pleasantville high school, and Camden Schools confirmed on Twitter that no Camden High students were injured.

 

Related Stories

In a video posted by Jersey Sports Zone, which covers New Jersey high school sports, people can be seen running and laying flat as to avoid the bullets. Jersey Sports Zone reports that six shots were fired on the Pleasantville side of the game.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I heard the gunshots. We started all running for this fence right here, just jumped through the fence and just tried to run inside the gym, 17-year-old Pleasantville football player Ernest Howard told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office and the Pleasantville Police Department are investigating, according to authorities.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
2

Here's What Iowa Republicans Think of Impeachment

3

Trump Aims at U.S. Diplomat, Shoots Himself in the Foot
4

Appeals Court Grants Rodney Reed Execution Stay

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE