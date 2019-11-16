Santa Clarita School Shooter Dies in Hospital

A Saugus High School student is embraced as she visits a makeshift memorial in front of the school for victims of the shooting there on Nov. 15, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.
Mario Tama—Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:11 PM EST

A 16-year-old boy who shot five fellow students — killing two — before turning the gun on himself at a Southern California high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

Read more: ‘It’s Going to Be Hard to Forget,’ Students Describe Chaos and Horror of Santa Clarita School Shooting

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head. It was his 16th birthday.

The shooting, captured on security video, took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

No One Can Unsee the Images of This 'Demonic' Child in the Baby Monitor
2

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?
3

Amid Growing Support Campaign, Texas Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed’s Planned Execution Has Been Stayed. Here’s What You Need to Know
4

How The Mandalorian Fits Into the Larger Star Wars Timeline
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE