Turns out the “tail” on Narwhal the “unicorn” puppy’s head is basically just there so we can all fawn over it. If you haven’t yet had the privilege of seeing the photos and videos of Narwhal making their way around the web, then allow us to introduce you to the now-internet famous pup.

Narwhal became a near instant viral star this week after the Twitter account WeRateDogs tweeted out a series of pictures showcasing the extra appendage growing out of his forehead. The Wednesday tweet has since garnered over 603,000 likes and nearly 129,000 retweets, and soon after its posting, celebrities like Zach Braff were also tweeting about how about adorable Narwhal was.

Rochelle Steffen, the founder and owner of Mac’s Mission, the special needs dog rescue that took Narwhal in on Nov. 8, says the face tail serves no real function and doesn’t affect his everyday life.

“It’s like a Clark Kent hair swoosh. It’s not in his way at all. It just stays right in between his eyes and has a little bit of a curl under,” she tells TIME. “For the most part, he doesn’t even understand that he has it. He just goes around and does what he’s going to do and doesn’t care.”

However, Steffen says that the vet who examined Narwhal’s face tail told her there is a scientific explanation for its existence — but it may be difficult to identify. “We had the discussion the day we did the x-rays,” Steffen says. “There’s the possibility that he absorbed a twin because they do that in the womb. Or it could just be a random extra part that formed on him without anybody understanding why. [The vet] said figuring out the cause is probably pretty impossible.”

Courtesy Mac's Mission

Steffen previously shared on Facebook that the vet had concluded the extra tail, which isn’t connected to anything, is harmless in its current state. Although it doesn’t wag like a normal dog tail.

“Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!!” Mac’s Mission wrote in a Nov. 12 Facebook post. “The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.”

Courtesy Mac's Mission

However, for all of you wondering if this unique and adorable pup could be yours, Narwhal apparently won’t be up for adoption until Mac’s can ensure that his face tail isn’t going to have a growth spurt and become an issue. That doesn’t mean there aren’t people already expressing interest in giving him a forever home though. Steffen tells TIME that when she last checked on Thursday, Mac’s had received about 300 adoption applications for Narwhal.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

“We want to watch him grow for a little while. At the very earliest, it would probably be about a month before we post out that we’re accepting applications,” she says. “We just want to make sure that [the tail] doesn’t turn into like, an elephant tusk, and become a problem.”

For now, Steffen says that Narwhal is just being given the opportunity to live life as the fun-loving pup that he is. “He’s just being allowed to be a puppy,” Steffen tells TIME. “He’s learning how to potty train, he’s playing with toys, he’s getting treats and everybody’s fighting over holding him…He just makes you smile.”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.