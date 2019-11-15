American Islamic State Suspect Repatriated From Turkish-Greek Border

A photo taken from Turkey's Edirne shows a foreign terrorist fighter, who was being repatriated from Turkey, waits in the buffer zone between the Turkey-Greece border for 4-day after Athens refused to accept in Edirne, Turkey on November 14, 2019.
Anadolu Agency—Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:23 AM EST

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkey’s interior minister says an American Islamic State group suspect who was stranded in a no man’s land between Greece and Turkey, has been deported to the United States.

Suleyman Soylu said Friday the man was put on a plane “a short time ago.”

The man had been struck in the border area for five days. On Thursday, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said repatriation was underway after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents.

He has been identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B., a U.S. citizen of Jordanian origin.

