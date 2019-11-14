Congressman's Turn-and-Smile Reaction Is Everywhere You Look

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) attend the first House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2019.
Sarah Silbiger—Getty Images
By Rachel E. Greenspan
3:03 PM EST

Rep. Mark Meadows has unwittingly received the full meme treatment by simply turning and smiling.

The North Carolina Republican flashed a smile when the C-Span camera caught his hallway phone call during the impeachment hearings on Wednesday.

The Congressman was clearly enjoying the moment, which was shared by Roll Call video journalist Graham MacGillivray, and viewed more than 400,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

Matt Whitlock, senior advisor for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, opted to give it the clip a remix by setting the Congressman’s slow turn and big smile to different theme songs. “This would be a perfect shot for a sitcom opening credits sequence,” he said on Twitter.

The first choice was the Full House theme song, followed by Family Matters, Step by Step and Growing Pains known for their character introductions.

See the various musical stylings below.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

