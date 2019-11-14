At least five people were shot at a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Authorities are responding to the shooting at Saugus High School about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

There are at least five victims reported so far, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station. The victims’ conditions and ages were not immediately available.

Police are searching for a male Asian suspect wearing black clothing.

“We’re currently doing the search for the suspect and we just want to end this peacefully,” Eric Ortiz, L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy, told KCBS-TV. “We don’t know who the suspect is, as far as what his motive is or what his deal is. We don’t know what his motive is, or was, to shoot at students inside the school.”

Tim Murakami, undersheriff for the L.A. County Sheriff’s department, said several people were injured.

Saugus High School and other schools in the surrounding area were put on lockdown. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station said all schools in the William S. Hart school district were put on lockdown and warned residents in neighborhoods close to Saugus High School to lock their doors and stay inside.

Parents were directed to Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road to reunite with their children.

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill, who represented California’s 25th district, which includes Santa Clarita, said the shooting occurred at her former high school and that several volunteers and interns for her campaign attend school there.

