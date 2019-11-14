Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

This undated photo provided by the Prince George's County Police Department shows Ricoh McClain. McClain, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland has been arrested. A tweet Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019, from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of Kevin Tyrell Davis.
Prince George's County Police Department —AP
By Associated Press
9:37 AM EST

(UPPER MARLBORO, Md.) — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Maryland has been arrested.

A tweet Thursday morning from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

