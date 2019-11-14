Jimmy Carter 'Up and Walking' After Surgery to Relieve Pressure on His Brain, Pastor Says

By Associated Press
8:41 AM EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter’s pastor says the former president is already “up and walking” just a day after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls.

The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter in an Atlanta hospital Wednesday and told reporters that the 95-year-old was in good spirits. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.

She said he would remain hospitalized under observation. It’s unclear when he’ll be released.

The center said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A Spring fall required Carter to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed Is Scheduled to Be Executed on Nov. 20. Amid a Movement Advocating for an Execution Stay, and Re-Trial, Here’s What to Know
2

Adam Schiff's Trial
3

Pete Buttigieg Is on the 2019 TIME 100 Next List
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE