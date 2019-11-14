Prince Harry Reveals New Photo of Baby Archie to Wish Dad Prince Charles Happy Birthday

Prince Harry has wished his father, Prince Charles, a happy birthday in a social media post—revealing a previously unseen photo of the pair with Harry’s son Archie.

Charles, who is celebrating his 71st birthday in Mumbai, India, can be seen looking at his grandson in Harry’s arms.

The picture, which was taken at Archie’s christening in July, was posted by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, on Thursday. Alongside, he wrote: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have closely guarded publicly access of their son since he was born in May, expressing a desire for him to be allowed a normal life as he grows up.

Prince Charles, first in line to the throne, is currently on an official royal visit in India, and has spent the day celebrating his birthday meeting school children in Mumbai and sharing chocolate birthday cake with them. The school children, who met the Prince in are supported in their education by Piramal Foundation, a charitable foundation working in collaboration with Prince Charles’s British Asian Trust.

The children gave him a birthday card as well as a present of tiny figures in three bonsai gardens, which tell the story of Hindu deity Krishna, Sky News reported.

U.K.'s Prince Charles shared a birthday cake with schoolchildren in Mumbai on Nov. 14, 2019. STR—AFP/Getty Images

