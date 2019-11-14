The Founder of Cirque du Soleil Has Been Detained in a Marijuana Case in Tahiti

Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberte speaks at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Sep. 25, 2011.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:26 AM EST

(PARIS) — The founder of world-renowned circus Cirque du Soleil has been detained in French Polynesia in a drug-trafficking investigation.

A French police official told The Associated Press that Guy Laliberte is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday in the territory’s capital of Papeete, on the island of Tahiti.

His detention also was confirmed by Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based company headed by Laliberte. It said Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis grown for personal use on his private island of Nukutepipi.

The company says Laliberte is a medical marijuana user, but he “categorically denies” involvement in the sale or trafficking of controlled substances.

Local broadcaster Polynesie 1 says police detained a person close to Laliberte recently for drug possession and found photos of cannabis plantations in the person’s cellphone.

