Salvos of tear gas Thursday heralded the start of Hong Kong’s fourth day of continuous, territory-wide unrest and transport disruption as anti-government protesters escalated their efforts to force political concessions from the Beijing-backed government. Students also erected defenses at university campuses, stockpiling homemade weapons, in anticipation of clashes with police.

Early morning volleys of tear gas were fired near the Polytechnic University, where police came under attack from students armed with bows and arrows.

Since Monday protesters have periodically barricaded the Cross Harbour Tunnel approach roads, which skirt by the campus, and last night set fire to tunnel toll booths. The tunnel is the main vehicular artery connecting the Kowloon peninsula to the vital business and banking districts of Hong Kong Island, on the opposite shore of Victoria Harbour.

Students also fortified themselves at Hong Kong’s oldest seat of tertiary learning, Hong Kong University (HKU), at the Baptist University, and at Chinese University, around 25 kilometers from the city center. Chinese University (CUHK)—dubbed “Rioter’s U” by Chinese state media—was on Tuesday the scene of some of the most violent clashes yet in Hong Kong’s five months of unrest.

“My parents are very worried about me getting arrested or even killed by police,” said Ezoe, a 20-year-old medical student at HKU. “It is the responsibility of the you generation to work for the future of Hong Kong. It’s up to us to make Hong Kong better.”

She told TIME: “What we are doing is fighting against the Chinese government, not just the Hong Kong government.”

Secondary school students had also turned up to lend a hand.

With classes cancelled on Thursday, 13-year-old V. and her friends decided to show their support for the protesters at HKU by bringing them supplies. They used their pocket money and lunch money to buy water and zip ties.

“We won’t eat much today,” said V. who added that none of them told their parents. “I think they know anyways. But what can they do? They won’t stop us.”

Transport chaos

Commuters meanwhile endured yet another morning of cancelled buses and trains, and gridlocked traffic, as protesters blocked roads and hurled objects onto railway tracks. Many stations have been heavily damaged by protesters, and the station serving CUHK has been virtually destroyed.

One woman, traveling in a car with her husband, told local media that protesters threw a petrol bomb at their vehicle as they attempted to maneuver around an obstruction.

Tensions across the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) network were high as frustrated commuters quarreled and struggled to board the services that remained in operation. Police were called to several stations. Many businesses were meanwhile shut and schools have been suspended for the rest of the week.

At lunchtime, large crowds of smartly attired office workers joined black-clad protesters in occupying key intersections in the financial district of Central, and also at Quarry Bay in the eastern part of Hong Kong Island. Dressed in collared shirts and slacks or neat skirts, they helped erect roadblocks and ferried supplies to radicals on the barricades.

Many voiced support for CUHK students. In scenes that are now worryingly common, a mob beat up an elderly man for arguing about the protests. There were also reports of roving, pro-government gangs processing through the streets and attacking young people in a northern suburb.

Thursday’s disruptions are the fourth straight day of upheaval in Hong Kong, where for the past five months protesters have been waging an increasingly violent campaign for greater political freedom, and, for some, autonomy or secession from China. Hundreds have been arrested in the past week alone and scores hospitalized—at least three critically—in unrest that has flared up across the enclave.

In a meeting of the Legislative Council Thursday, Hong Kong’s second-highest ranking official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, cast doubt on the viability of local elections in 10 days time.

“How can you vote when there’s neither bus nor MTR, and when projectiles are being hurled?” he reportedly asked lawmakers.

The deteriorating situation has prompted the government to draft a batch of correctional services officers as special constables, in order to relieve the burden on a desperately stretched police force.

“The ongoing riots over the past few months, with their massive scale, simultaneous occurrence in various districts and grave severity of violence, make it necessary to strengthen the support for the police’s front-line officers,” the government said in a statement.

Citing unnamed sources, China’s state-backed Global Times also said Thursday that the Hong Kong government was preparing to announce a curfew in response to the unrest. There was no immediate confirmation or denial of the claim.

—With reporting by Laignee Barron and Aria Chen/Hong Kong

