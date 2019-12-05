How TIME for Kids Chose the 2019 World’s Coolest Places

By TIME for Kids
8:00 AM EST

The world is full of amazing destinations. But which ones do kids actually want to visit?

To assemble our first annual list of the World’s 50 Coolest Places, TIME for Kids sought input from trusted experts—kids. We gathered nominations from our network of TFK Kid Reporters and from young readers around the world. Then we considered each one based on several factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility.

The result: a list of 50 exciting, innovative, and iconic destinations around the world—from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore with a gourmet kids’ menu to America’s tallest sand dunes, which are perfect for sledding.

