Lock It Up Because Camila Cabello Brought Down the House at TIME's Inaugural 100 Next Event

Camila Cabello performs onstage during TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME
By Josiah Bates
11:51 PM EST

Camila Cabello closed out the TIME 100 Next event Thursday night with a smash performance of some of her biggest hits, like “Never Be The Same,” “Señorita” and “Havana”.

But before she even got down to showtime, Cabello said she was honored to be a part of the TIME 100 Next list for her groundbreaking achievements in music.

Cabello hit the stage in a short suit with elaborate hot pink balloon sleeves. “Lots of really cool people here tonight,” she said in recognition of the room packed to the gills with some of the most impactful newsmkers of the year.

For her profile in the TIME 100 Next issue, Grammy-winner Alejandro Sanz wrote that Cabello is “a pure and magnetic artist” and praised her hit songs for opening the door “so that the world can see and hear the massive potential of the Latin music community.”

Her second album, Romance, is set to come out Dec. 6 and a nationwide tour for the album begins on December 3 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

