Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss toasted her fellow honorees at the TIME 100 Next event on Thursday in New York City.

TIME 100 Next is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME 100 franchise, celebrates 100 individuals who are shaping the future of art, business, sports, politics, science, activism and more.

Weiss is one of her generation’s most successful disruptors; Her skincare and makeup line Glossier, which only launched in 2014, passed a $1 billion evaluation in March. Facing a room of fellow industry leaders, Weiss honored young women around the world.

She spoke about the fact that next year the younger generation could become America’s biggest voting block ever.

“I have a hunch we’re going to see something very different from these young Americans,” she said.

Weiss pointed to young female activists like advocate for gun control Emma Gonzalez and climate activist Greta Thunberg, who have inspired young people to get engaged in political movements.

“It’s on all of us to listen to their voices and amplify their message,” Weiss said.

“So my toast tonight is to those teenage girls,” she continued. “To girls everywhere, may you know how much power you have to change the world.”

