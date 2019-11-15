Awkwafina Met Chanel Miller and Said It Was 'Just Awesome'

Few events can bring together people from across the world and across fields and disciplines like the TIME 100. And that much was evident Thursday night at the TIME 100 Next event.

Awkwafina, the rapper-turned-actor seemingly can do it all: her comedic timing stole scenes in 2018’s Ocean’s Eight and Crazy Rich Asians, and her dramatic role starring in 2019’s The Farewell earned her rave reviews. The Farewell was also one of the most successful independent movies of the year, earning more than $17 million.

Chanel Miller, the sexual assault survivor who the public only knew as “Emily Doe”—the young woman who raised her voice with a victim impact statement that detailed how she was sexually assaulted by former Stanford student Brock Turner in 2015. In September, Miller reclaimed her identity in a compelling memoir Know My Name, which jolted national attention back on her story.

When Chanel Miller hit the red carpet on Thursday at the TIME 100 Next event, there was one highly influential individual she was determined to meet. “I’m feeling super wonderful, and I would really like to meet Awkwafina,” she said.

And this meeting of the minds did happen. They quickly caught up and it was “just awesome,” as Awkwafina put it. No wonder they were thrilled to be in each other’s company.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com and Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.