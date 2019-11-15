They say that practice makes perfect, but things don’t always go as planned as was the case for this adorable little kid.

Twitter user Ariel Raine shared her sister’s story and it’s one that every parent can relate to. Her sister had been preparing her nephew for school photos by practicing smiling on command. In the practice photos, the kid looks adorable, flashing just the sort of slightly toothy grin that every parent would be thrilled to share with eager relatives and perhaps less eager grocers and dentists or anyone who asks about the kiddo. It looked like the kid was ready to rock school picture day and ensure that his mom would have an array of smiling photos to choose from after the camera clicked.

But it didn’t turn out like that on gameday.

Like many people, when it came time to strike a pose in front of the camera, all that preparation seemed to go straight out the window. Despite all the practice, the kid apparently forgot what he and his mom rehearsed the second the camera was pointed at him. The results were a series of photos that went from dead serious to intense stare to shy smile sans teeth. In short, they were photos that any auntie would love as made clear when his aunt tweeted them and shared them with the world.

They quickly went viral with people commiserating, laughing, and sharing photos of their own. It just goes to show that while practice may not make perfect, it can make for a very good laugh.

