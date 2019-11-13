Rihanna Has a Work-Life Balance PSA for Us All

Rihanna‘s had quite the 2019; in this year alone, the bad gal expanded her Fenty beauty empire, became the first woman to create an original brand for luxury giant LVMH (and became the first woman of color to front one of their maisons, natch), hosted a Savage x Fenty fashion show that streamed for all of her fans, and released a behemoth of a “visual autobiography” that clocks in at nearly 15 lbs worth of personal photos.

To say she’s been busy is an understatement, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t taken its toll, which is why Rihanna is making the case for the importance of work-life balance. In an Instagram posted to her personal account, Rihanna explained in a caption why she may have seemed absent in recent months.

“To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

It’s a good reminder that even if you’re an accomplished multi-hyphenate mogul like Rihanna, it’s important to make sure that paying as much attention to your well-being as you are your job. With that being said, it’s probably not a good idea to ask Rihanna about the status her rumored upcoming new album — it’ll come in due time, but right now she’s focusing on balance.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.