Politicians running up against the status quo, vocal sexual assault survivors, and entertainers changing the conversation around race and disability are gathering in New York City on Thursday night for the first annual TIME 100 Next event — a celebration of rising stars from across the world.

Comedian and actor Awkwafina, beauty mogul and Glossier founder Emily Weiss, Grammy nominee Camila Cabello and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman are all attending the event.

TIME 100 Next spotlights individuals on TIME’s new list — an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME 100 franchise — that recognizes dozens of people who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and beyond.

See the best of the TIME 100 Next night’s red carpet photos right here.

Chanel Miller attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Kevin Mazur&Getty Images for TIME

Adut Akech attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Awkwafina attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME) Craig Barritt—Getty Images For TIME

Camila Cabello attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME) Craig Barritt—Getty Images For TIME

Ryan O’Connell attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

