Watch the TIME 100 Next Event Live

Outspoken advocates, trailblazing politicians and innovative entertainers are just some of the future leaders gathering Thursday night for the TIME 100 Next event in New York City.

The event celebrates individuals on the TIME 100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME 100 franchise that showcases 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields— from business to entertainment, sports, politics and beyond.

But you don’t have to be in New York to take part—you can watch it live right here. The event starts at 6 p.m. EST; the live stream will begin about 7:45 p.m.

TIME journalists will conduct on-stage interviews with comedian and actor Awkwafina and Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada—both of whom are on the TIME 100 Next list.

The event will also feature speeches from several members of the TIME 100 Next list: beauty mogul and Glossier founder Emily Weiss; writer, actor and LGBTQ and disability advocate Ryan O’Connell; Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood; Olympic gymnast and sexual abuse survivor and advocate Aly Raisman and author Jason Reynolds.

