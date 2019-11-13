Former Rival Tim Ryan Endorses Joe Biden's White House Bid

Congressman and failed presidential contender Tim Ryan of Ohio announced Wednesday morning that he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In an interview with TIME, Ryan cited as reasons for his endorsement Biden’s ability to connect with blue-collar voters and to lure industrial midwestern states, like Ohio, back into the Democratic fold. Ryan, who represents a district that includes Youngstown, added that he believes Biden can rally other parts of the Democratic coalition, specifically African-American voters who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but stayed home in 2016.

“I kept circling back as I’ve looked through all the candidates and they’re all very impressive in their own regard,” he said, before referencing his home county in northeast Ohio. “But in my mind who is the best person to win Trumbull County?” In 2016, Trumbull County voted for a Republican—Donald Trump—for the first time since Richard Nixon’s 1972 re-election and is seen as a stand-in for the so-called Blue Wall, a string of midwestern states that once reliably voted Democratic.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Ryan argues that a winning message for Trumbull County is a winning message throughout much of the Midwest. “Which means you can win Michigan, you can win Wisconsin, you can win western Pennsylvania, you can put Ohio totally back in play,” he said.

As is the case with most Democrats these days, ideology takes a backseat to defeating Donald Trump next year with Ryan, a mild-mannered pragmatist who has argued loudly against the leftward lurch among Democrats. “People are saying, ‘Let’s have a revolution,’” Ryan says, referring to Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both darlings of the far left who have called for sweeping systemic changes to health care, education and tax policy. “I’m saying, look, the revolution is beating Donald Trump. That’s the revolution.”

Ryan, in his ninth term in the House, launched his presidential campaign in April on the grounds that the Democratic Party needed to win back the “forgotten men and women” who cast a vote for Trump in 2016. On his first trip to Iowa as a declared candidate, he warned a crowd that “it will be a long slog.”

But in the following months, Ryan failed to register in the polls, qualify for debates or raise enough cash. During the reporting periods between April 1 to September 30, he raised just $1.3 million — less than some candidates have raised in a day. Ryan formally ended the campaign on Oct. 24.

Ryan’s campaign utility, though, may be his ability to augment Biden’s message of middle-class values and bones-deep Catholicism. Most Democratic strategists agree that winning the White House in 2020 means boosting turnout in the cities and luring back the middle-class Trump midwesterners who voted for Trump four years ago. On the latter, Ryan may be able to help.

Write to Philip Elliott at philip.elliott@time.com.