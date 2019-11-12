Sarah Palin Says Her Marriage Isn't 'Over, Over' Despite Husband's Divorce Filing

(JUNEAU, Alaska) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she learned her husband was seeking a divorce in an email from his attorney.

The revelation came in an interview released Tuesday with James Dobson, founder of the Family Talk Christian ministry. He said the interview had been conducted previously.

Palin says she received an email June 19 from the attorney, almost three months before Todd Palin filed on his birthday in September.

She described the filing that came shortly after their 31st wedding anniversary as devastating.

Palin says they’re going through counseling and their marriage isn’t “over, over.” She says attorneys are “getting rich” off them.

A message seeking comment was left for an attorney believed to be representing Todd Palin.

Palin was the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee. She resigned as governor in 2009.

