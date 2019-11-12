Fish With a Pretty Convincing Human-Like Face Is Out There So Don't Think People Aren't Catching On

By Cady Lang
While some humans are notorious for making a “fish face” while mugging for a photo, there’s now a fish that’s gone viral for its remarkable resemblance to a human.

In a TikTok video on Twitter that’s been making the rounds online, a fish can be seen swimming in a stream before lifting its head out of the water to reveal a visage that bears an uncanny similarity to a land-dwelling, two-legged human being in its eyes, nose and mouth. The succinct caption that accompanies the tweet simply (and pithily) reads: “This face has human face,” alongside a slew of anxious, grimacing face emoji.

According to News 18, the video was captured by a visitor to the Miao village in Kunming, China; it was later shared on Weibo and then TikTok. The TikTok video has now garnered 23.6k views.

See the fish with a freakishly human-like face in the TikTok video below.

