John Legend was just crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019, much to his wife’s delight.

Legend’s co-host on The Voice (and former Sexiest Man Alive) Blake Shelton broke the news. Shelton noted that now Legend is not only an EGOT winner (having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards), and the title holder on The Voice, but thanks to the new title is a “VEGOTSMA” (That’s Voice EGOT Sexy Man Alive).

While Legend was truly touched by the honor, he said that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was “legit proud”. As evidence of that pride, his wife went on a Twitter binge, boasting that Legend’s new status helped her achieve her own dream. That would be the dream of “having boned” the sexiest man alive, which she called “an honor!!!!”

That wasn’t all the model, cookbook author, and TV host had in store for her husband, though. She went on a Twitter roll, managing to brag about her husband, fight all haters, and tease Legend seemingly simultaneously, an easy move for the social media master.

If that didn’t make her new status clear enough, Teigen also immediately changed her Twitter bio to address her new status, writing, “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive”.

Not to let Teigen have all the fun, Legend also sent out a self-deprecating tweet with a nerd emoji, writing: “1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it”.

His wife couldn’t let it go unremarked on, though, re-tweeting him and adding that 1995 Elba was “prob still very hot”.

For their part, Teigen’s and Legend’s two young children seem unfazed by their father’s new title as shown in a video Teigen shared.

Teigen later tweeted a message to her husband, asking him to “come home please”, because “We want to make fun of you in person”.

