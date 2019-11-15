These Are the Biggest Moments From the 2019 TIME 100 Next Event

It was impossible to move an inch at the 2019 TIME 100 Next event without breezing past someone who is sure to have influence well beyond 2019.

The celebration, which recognized people who are shaping the future of their fields, brought together some of the year’s most buzzy individuals from athlete and activist Aly Raisman, to Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, to talk show hosts Desus and Mero.

There was Keke Palmer in great spirits. “Sweetie, the sorry to this man meme has definitely changed my life,” she told TIME. And look! There was Chanel Miller embracing Aly Raisman. And look! There was Ezra Miller flashing his signature triangle gesture on the carpet.

If the annual TIME 100 gala is the biggest cross-discipline party, then the TIME 100 Next event is a preview of what (and who) is coming next. Where else would the likes of Lili Reinhart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez convene to raise a glass to the future?

Before the evening could end, Camila Cabello got everyone on their feet for a rendition of “Señorita.”

Relive the night below with the biggest moments at the inaugural TIME 100 Next event.

Maggie Rogers knows how to put on a show

Catharsis was in the air as soon as TIME CEO and Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal introduced Maggie Rogers, who enlivened the proceedings with a rendition of “On + Off” and “Light On.”

Awkwafina shattering stereotypes

Awkwafina has become a champion of inclusion, but when TIME’s Charlotte Alter asked her about breaking down stereotypes, she gave a no-holds-barred answer.

“So I’ve spent a lot of my life absolutely shattering them, not actively, but literally just by existing,” she said. “When I walk into those rooms they hear my voice, and are like ‘what kind of voice is that?’” the Hustlers star said.

President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada getting personal

Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado Quesada joined TIME’s Justin Worland in a wide-ranging conversation about the environment and his country’s world-leading approach to fighting climate change. The driving force? His family. “We’re going to promote change now so I can look at [my son] in the eye and say, I did the best,” he said during the Q&A. “And actually I managed to not make this a problem for your future. So that’s the inspiration. It’s the one I love. It’s my kid.”

Aly Raisman’s call to action

“Justice matters and so does today and so does tomorrow,” Raisman told her fellow honorees in a tribute. “We can’t change the world through justice alone we need to change at a more individual level.” The gymnast and activist made the most of her time on stage in a room full of people in an excellent position to make changes.

Lock it up. Camila Cabella shutting down the night

Camila Cabello performs onstage during TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

No one sets the mood quite like Camila Cabello and that much was evident when she took the stage for “Never Be the Same” and “Señorita.” Song after song, she was firing on all cylinders. Shimmying to the beat, the artist got heads of state and luminaries on their feet for curtain dropper.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Talk about shutting down the night on a high note.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.