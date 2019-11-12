Bolivian Military to Join Police in Responding to Unrest

Riot police stand guard outside El Alto International Airport in El Alto, Bolivia, on Nov. 5, 2019.
AIZAR RALDES—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:05 PM EST

The head of Bolivia’s military says that following reports police have been overtaxed by weeks of unrest, the armed forces will now provide help in keeping order.

Gen. Williams Kaliman said Monday night the joint police-military force will seek to “avoid bloodshed” and he called on Bolivians to help restore peace.

The announcement came as supporters and opponents of former President Evo Morales clashed in Bolivia’s streets. Morales resigned Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election.

Bolivian police chief Yuri Calderon says the joint policing operation will begin immediately and “end when the peace is recovered.”

He also denies reports that he had resigned.

