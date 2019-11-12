Rush hour commuters faced chaotic conditions and severe delays across Hong Kong Tuesday morning as anti-government protesters attempted to enforce a strike for the second day. Unrest broke out at three universities and many international schools closed for the day. The financial district was also paralyzed.

Local media reported that protesters had thrown objects and at least one petrol bomb onto train lines, forcing passengers to disembark and walk along the tracks. Barricades were also set up on major thoroughfares, bringing traffic to a standstill. Protesters hurled rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Tense standoffs took place at several stations, between frustrated commuters and squads of riot police conducting random bag searches and ID checks. At least one group of commuters was pepper sprayed. Several stations pulled down the shutters. By mid-morning, many commuters had given up hope of finding any kind of transport and began setting out for their workplaces on foot.

Police reportedly entered the Polytechnic University campus and were accused of beating a student leader, while clashes broke out at City University and the Chinese University. The office of City University’s president was ransacked. Barricades were also set up on the road outside the enclave’s oldest seat of tertiary learning, Hong Kong University.

By lunchtime, larges crowds had gathered in the heart of Central, the financial district, where they occupied key roads. Office workers broke into spontaneous applause as black-shirted radicals passed by. Many joined the protesters in chanting “Hongkongers, avenge!” Others formed a human chain to pass supplies and equipment to protesters manning roadblocks.

Hundreds of office workers also marched through the streets of Kwun Tong, a commercial and industrial district on the Kowloon peninsula, chanting “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution now!”

“It’s hard to balance protesting and work, but I think I’ve adapted to it,” a 28-year-old finance worker in Central told TIME. “If we manage to pull this off, if we can sustain a roadblock for one or two hours, companies will start to tell their employees to go home.”

“There are a lot of office workers here and we want them to join our movement,” said Rex, a 20-year-old student. “A lot of office workers are standing with us, so it’s a good sign.”

Added Andy, a 29-year-old accountant: “Of course I’m afraid [of losing my job]. But if there’s no risk, there’s no return.”

One bystander was set upon and beaten by masked radicals.

Tuesday’s disturbances come after a day of territory-wide violence Monday that saw two people hospitalized in critical condition—one a protester shot by police, the other a man set on fire after a dispute with a group of youths. Scores of others were injured in clashes on university campuses and in several districts.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement Monday saying: “The United States is watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern. ‎We condemn violence on all sides, extend our sympathies to victims of violence regardless of their political inclinations, and call for all parties—police and protestors—to exercise restraint.”

The department added: “The increased polarization within Hong Kong society underscores the need for a broad-based and sincere dialogue between the government, protestors, and citizenry writ large.”

However, efforts by Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, to hold Town Hall-stye dialogues with the public stalled after she was lambasted at the inaugural event in September. The political climate has deteriorated sharply since.

During a press conference yesterday, the embattled Lam refused to give ground so long as the protests remained violent.

“If there is still any wishful thinking that by escalating violence the [government] will yield to pressure to satisfy so-called political demands, I am making this statement clear and loud here: that will not happen,” she said.

A man is escorted by firemen on the train tracks at Sha Tin MTR station due to the disruption of the train services in Hong Kong on November 12, 2019. PHILIP FONG—AFP via Getty Images

The unrest has meanwhile raised concerns over the viability of the district council elections in 12 days’ time. Although the councils are the lowest tier of political organization, elections to them are seen as Hong Kong’s fairest and most democratic, because they are conducted on the basis of universal suffrage—unlike the vote for the city’s leader, which is restricted to just 1,200 carefully vetted and mostly pro-establishment electors in a city of 7.4 million.

The current elections are regarded as a bellwether of support for the anti-government protests, which are now in their fifth month. Speaking at a hastily convened press conference Tuesday morning, Lam said: “We still hope we can hold the election and try our very best to do,” but warned of “an issue of safety and order.”

Failure to hold the vote will be regarded by protesters as an attempt by the government to bolster the position of conservative parties—who currently hold a majority across Hong Kong’s 18 district councils—and will likely become a flashpoint for further unrest.

Sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill, Hong Kong’s protests have escalated into a violent push for greater political freedom. Many protesters also demand more autonomy from Beijing, or even secession from China, which resumed sovereignty over the former British colony in 1997.

—With reporting by Aria Chen and Amy Gunia/Hong Kong

Contact us at editors@time.com.