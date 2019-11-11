It’s not every day that Glenn Close herself offers you a chance to win a prop from one of her movies. But that’s exactly what the Hillbilly Elegy star decided to do over the weekend with a niche piece of film memorabilia that she’s apparently had lying around her house.

On Sunday, Close took to Instagram to announce that she was giving away a plaster goose prop to the first person that could correctly guess the scene from one of her movies in which it appears in the background. There was only one condition for the contest: The winner must live in the continental United States (presumably to cut down on mailing costs for the hefty fowl).

“I will send this plaster goose to the FIRST PERSON who can tell me in which of MY MOVIES and in what SCENE it appeared as set dressing,” she wrote. “THIS ONLY APPLIES [TO] THOSE LIVING IN THE CONTINENTAL U.S. (Sorry! It’s a heavy goose!)”

As of Monday afternoon, Close had yet to reveal if anyone has won the goose. But there have definitely been some very specific guesses. “The Big Chill! At around 51:45 it’s right behind Kevin Cline next to 2 candlesticks as they’re watching J.T. Lancer!,” commented one fan. “I think this is the first appearance of it?”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.