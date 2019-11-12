Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been very vocal about his ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer and in response, fans are being equally transparent and their support for the beloved host.

On Monday night’s show, one contestant used his “Final Jeopardy” answer to show his appreciation for Trebek.

Instead of writing an answer to the question on Monday night’s “Tournament of Champions” game, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” which appeared on the front of his podium. When Trebek read the message, he began to choke up at the sweet message. “That”s very kind of you,” Trebek said, clearly emotional. “Thank you.” The moment was shared on Twitter by the show:

Trebek, who has hosted the quiz show since 1984, announced his diagnosis in March of this year in a video to fans. At the time he said that the cancer has a “low survival rate” but that he would beat it. He appeared to be doing well, returning to host the show just months after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, which appeared to put his cancer into remission.

However, months later the cancer returned. Trebek announced in early October that he had begun another round of chemotherapy. “I’m not afraid of dying,” Trebek said after announcing the return of the disease. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life… if it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”

It’s clear that fans are eager to show their support.

