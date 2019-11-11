In About-Face, Nigel Farage Says Brexit Party Won't Run for Almost Half the U.K. Seats in Britain's Next Election

(LONDON) — Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says his party will not run in almost half of the U.K. seats in Britain’s election.

Farage says the party will not run in 317 Conservative-held seats so it does not split the pro-Brexit vote.

The announcement marks a major shift in the party’s strategy for the Dec, 12 election, since last week Farage said the party would run in 600 seats.

Farage has been under huge pressure from Brexit supporters not to run candidates in seats where there is a risk of splitting the Brexit vote.

On the weekend, several right-wing British newspapers urged him to change tack, saying there was a risk that Britain might not leave the EU if the Labour Party comes to power. Labour is promising to hold a new referendum on whether to leave the bloc or remain.

