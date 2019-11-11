Unrest Across Hong Kong as Protesters Call for Strike

At least 13 people were sent to hospital after violent unrest broke out across Hong Kong Monday morning.

Police fired live bullets as anti-government protesters caused major disruptions to transport networks in a bid to enforce a general strike. Officers wounded at least one man, said to be a 21-year-old student. He is in critical condition. According to AFP, a second protester may have been hit.

In a separate incident, a man was reportedly set alight after engaging in a tense argument with a group of youths. Local media said his condition was also critical.

Two petrol bombs were meanwhile thrown into a commuter train as passengers were boarding, the subway operator said. Miraculously, nobody was injured.

Disturbances were reported in several suburbs and on at least three university campuses, with outbreaks of vandalism and arson during tense standoffs between student protesters and police, who responded with rubber bullets and tear gas.

During the lunch hour, startled office workers ran for cover after police fired teargas at protesters blocking Pedder Street, in the heart of the financial district. The street is one of the city’s most exclusive, home to prestigious offices, top designer boutiques, and the glitzy Landmark shopping mall. Barricades also went up in Hong Kong’s famous nightlife Lan Kwai Fong nightlife quarter.

Subway services were heavily disrupted as protesters threw objects onto the tracks, vandalized facilities, and set fires in stations and train compartments. Several stations were closed.

People react after tear gas was fired by police during a protest in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. ANTHONY WALLACE—AFP via Getty Images

Protesters also set up roadblocks at major choke points, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing bus passengers to disembark and walk. The Cross Harbour Tunnel, the main road artery connecting the Kowloon peninsula to the financial and commercial districts of Hong Kong Island, was blocked. A large fire broke out at the tunnel approach.

At Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, where the protester shot by police remains in intensive care, about two dozen medical staff and black-shirted protesters staged a protest, chanting “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Hongkongers, avenge!”

“The problem Hong Kong is facing right now is uncontrolled police violence,” said a doctor taking part. “This use of live fire on unarmed civilians is unacceptable by international standards,” he told TIME.

“This behavior is absurd and unforgivable,” said a 24-year-old radiographer. “There’s no excuse, [the police officer who opened fire] was trying to kill.”

Monday’s disturbances come after a weekend of vigils and unrest as protesters vented their anger at the death Friday of a 22-year-old student, Alex Chow. Chow had been in a coma for several days after being found with serious head injuries near the site of a confrontation between police and activists.

Hong Kong’s anti-government unrest is now in its fifth month and represents the most serious challenge to Chinese Communist Party in decades. Protesters are demanding greater political freedom and have repudiated Beijing’s sovereignty over the semi-autonomous enclave, which was retroceded to China in 1997 after 156 years as a British colony.

—With reporting by Laignee Barron, Aria Chen and Hillary Leung/Hong Kong



Contact us at editors@time.com.