A protester is reportedly in critical condition after police fired live bullets in Hong Kong Monday as anti-government protesters caused major disruptions to transport networks.

A purported video of the shooting shows a traffic policeman attempting to apprehend a masked man in an eastern district of Hong Kong island. Another masked man approaches and the policeman discharges three rounds, appearing to hit the second man in the abdomen.

According to AFP, one of the bullets may have struck a third man.

Local media reported that the wounded man was taken to hospital. An angry crowd confronted police after the shooting and had to be driven back with pepper spray.

Monday’s disturbances come after a weekend of vigils and unrest as protesters vented their anger at the death Friday of a 22-year-old student, Alex Chow. Chow had been in a coma for several days after being found with serious head injuries near the site of a confrontation between police and activists.

Subway services were disrupted during the Monday morning rush hour, local media reported, as protesters threw objects onto the tracks, vandalized facilities, and set fires in stations and train compartments. Several stations were closed.

Protesters also set up roadblocks at major choke points, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing bus passengers to disembark and walk.

Disturbances were meanwhile reported on university campuses, with reports of vandalism and tear gas fired during standoffs between protesters and police. Several colleges and universities have suspended classes for the day.

—This is a developing story

