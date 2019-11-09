Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Pick Would Be First Woman in Its History

Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Eileen Filler speaks to the crowd before former Vice President Joe Biden takes the stage at a canvass kick off rally for Virginia Democrats bid to take control of the state House and Senate in Sterling, Va., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag
By Associated Press
2:18 PM EST

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Virginia’s House of Delegates is poised to have the first female speaker in its 400-year history, with the chamber’s Democrats choosing a veteran legislator for the post.

Democratic delegates for the upcoming session meeting on Saturday chose Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee.

Filler-Corn’s election as speaker on the session’s first day in January is anticipated because Democrats won this week a majority in the state house for the first time in two decades.

House Democratic Caucus members on Saturday also picked Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria as the new majority leader, meaning she’ll be the first woman and first African American in that job.

Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE