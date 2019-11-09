President Trump Says He Is Weighing Putin's Invitation to Russia Victory Day Parade

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he’s weighing an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Trump tells reporters he appreciates the invitation from Putin, but the parade falls “right in the middle of political season,” so he’s not sure he can make it.

He adds: “I would love to go if I could.”

The event commemorates the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany. Russia uses the annual parade to show off its military might.

Trump says the event, which next year marks the 75th anniversary of the allied victory, is “a very big deal.”

