Texas Gender Reveal Celebration Resulted in a Plane Crash

A gender reveal celebration in Turkey, Texas, resulted in a plane crash, according to documents from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Back on Sept. 7, a pilot flew a crop dusting plane close to the ground and dropped around 350 gallons of pink water as part of a gender reveal celebration for a friend, per the NTSB. Two people were sitting in a single seat air plane.

According to the report, “The airplane ‘got too slow’, aerodynamically stalled, impacted terrain and came to rest inverted.” Parts of the plane were heavily damaged, including the right wing. One person sustained a minor injury.

According to documents from the NTSB, the pilot was 49-year-old Raj L. Horan the passenger in the plane was Jennifer J. Hurrell, age unknown, both of Plainview, Texas.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.